DPS arrests two alleged cartel associates in Tucson during undercover operation

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men were arrested in Tucson Wednesday for alleged involvement with the possession and sale of narcotics, according to interim complaints from the Arizona Attorney General's office.

The complaint alleges that both men have ties to Cartel de los Beltran Leyva, based out of Sinaloa, Mexico.

According to the complaint, Arizona Department of Public Safety officers conducted an operation Wednesday, Feb. 12 at a residence registered to Ruben Canez, 45, in which officers say he was observed counting money and participating in the sale of 9 lbs. of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. The complaint also alleges undercover officers observed Canez in previous sales involving the methamphetamine and an AK-47.

The complaint also states that officers observed a second suspect, Aaron Avitia, whose age was not provided, giving methamphetamine to another alleged associate.

A warrant search of the property found four handguns, while an additional warrant search of Avitia's vehicle produced 92 grams of cocaine, about 44 grams of heroin and about four pounds of methamphetamine.

Charges for both Canez and Avitia include possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and participation with a criminal syndicate.

The location of the operation was redacted from the interim complaints.

