DPS: 50+ pounds of meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl pills seized near Marana

Arizona Department of Public Safety
More than 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized near Marana Wednesday, Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 18:59:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 50 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl pills were seized near Marana last week, Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday.

On Wednesday, January 19, a DPS trooper conducted a stop of a Dodge passenger van for speeding and unsafe following distance on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 229, just west of Marana. According to DPS, while conducting a search, the trooper found over 50 pounds of meth and five pounds of fentanyl pills, along with a "personal-use amount of cocaine."

42-year-old Raul Lopez of Nogales, Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail, DPS says. Lopez was charged with possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

