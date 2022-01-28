DPS: 50+ pounds of meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl pills seized near Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 50 pounds of methamphetamine and five pounds of fentanyl pills were seized near Marana last week, Arizona Department of Public Safety said Friday.

On Wednesday, January 19, a DPS trooper conducted a stop of a Dodge passenger van for speeding and unsafe following distance on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 229, just west of Marana. According to DPS, while conducting a search, the trooper found over 50 pounds of meth and five pounds of fentanyl pills, along with a "personal-use amount of cocaine."

42-year-old Raul Lopez of Nogales, Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail, DPS says. Lopez was charged with possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

--Troopers Seize Over 50 Pounds of Methamphetamine and 5 Pounds of Fentanyl During Traffic Stop on I-10 Near Marana--

Full news release available at:

➡️https://t.co/tlGXrVljtl#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/aFQ9zKChCs — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 28, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

