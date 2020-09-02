DPS: 2 taken into custody after high-chase speed on EB I-10 at Ina

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers detained two subjects after a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 at Ina Road Tuesday evening.

AZDPS says the vehicle was initially traveling a slower rate of speed on I-10, after a trooper activated their lights and siren, the vehicle increased its speed. The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling eastbound I-10.

Troopers struck the vehicles tires with spikes, where the vehicle continued traveling on its rims, until a 'PIT maneuver' was used to end the chase, ultimately stopping at Ina in the intersection.

Two individuals were taken into custody, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to AZDPS.

Arizona troopers are continuing the investigation.