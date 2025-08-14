Dozens of neglected animals rescued from homes in Phoenix and Tucson

Officials are investigating more cases of animal neglect after more than two dozen animals were removed from homes in Phoenix and Tucson.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, more than a dozen neglected dogs were rescued from a home near 19th and Missouri avenues on Wednesday.

AHS says the Phoenix Police Department was called to the home after being alerted about a man who said dogs were at his home without food or water while he was receiving care at a local medical center.

Police and animal welfare crews went to the home where “dogs were living in extreme hoard-like conditions and were severely under-socialized, emaciated, dehydrated, and all had injuries consistent with fights between each other.”

Arizona Humane Society

Officials say at least one dog was found dead at the home.

The animals were taken into Arizona Humane Society's care.

“Unfortunately, this case is just one of more than 100 large-scale intakes we have conducted this year alone,” Joe Casados with AHS said. “In total, we have brought in more than 1,750 pets from large-scale intakes this year. As you can imagine, these types of cases continue to put a strain on our organization as we are on pace to take in more than 24,000 pets this year.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, police told ABC15.

The Tucson Police Department also released information about a large-scale animal investigation on Thursday morning.

Police and Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) were reportedly recently called to investigate alleged animal abuse at a home. More than a dozen dogs were rescued, as well as a boa constrictor.

“Several dogs, including one deceased, had been left outside on an enclosed porch for days without food, clean water, or proper shelter. The dogs appeared thin and malnourished,” police said in a Facebook post.

The owner reportedly returned to the home while PACC officers were there and left with some of the animals without speaking to the officers.

Police say officers were able to locate the owner after leaving the home, who was arrested and charged with 15 felony counts of animal cruelty.

All of the rescued animals are now receiving care from PACC.

Since Governor Katie Hobbs signed a bill strengthening animal cruelty laws earlier this summer, there have been multiple reported large-scale animal abuse investigations.

More than 50 animals were rescued from a Rio Verde property earlier this month after being found with no food or water. Officials say among those rescued were horses, camels, peacocks, rams, goats, sheep, tortoises, a cockatoo, a bull, and a zebra.

Two horses were rescued from a Rainbow Valley property in late July. Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan shared a message saying, "If you abuse your animals, the sheriff will hunt you down and put your butt in jail.”

ONE-ON-ONE: Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan discusses animal cruelty investigations

Deputies also recently arrested a 67-year-old woman on 11 counts each of abandonment and failure to provide medical treatment in a case out of Litchfield Park. Investigators said the animals were locked in crates at a home without air conditioning and were living in their own feces and urine.

To report signs of animals in distress, call your local police department or Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at 602-997-7585, ext. 2073.