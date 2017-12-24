Dozens of Arizona death-row inmates no longer in solitary

PHOENIX (AP) - For the first time in 20 years, dozens of prisoners on Arizona's death row are not spending their days in solitary confinement.

The Arizona Republic reports the state Department of Corrections earlier this year moved most of the 120 death-row inmates to a Florence prison where they can walk outside and eat meals with others.

What spurred the change is up for debate.

A death-row inmate's federal lawsuit alleging the agency's treatment of inmates was unconstitutional was settled in March.

Corrections officials say they were working to change the system anyway.

Death-row prisoners typically were relegated to two hours of exercise three times a week, three showers a week and had their meals delivered through a slot in a steel door.