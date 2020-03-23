Downtown Tucson Partnership increases downtown cleaning regimen amid coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Downtown Tucson Partnership has increased the downtown areas cleaning regimen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Downtown Tucson Partnership has 22 maintenance and safety ambassador employees who are working around the clock to keep the downtown area safe and clean.

“Our priority is to keep the downtown community and people healthy and safe right now. That is our number one priority," said Kathleen Eriksen, the CEO and President of the Downtown Tucson Partnership.

Employees are tasked with wiping down items that could be touched frequently. Everything from parking meters, to bus stops and benches, and even trash cans.

“We’re out on the streets wiping down all surfaces," said Eriksen.

She added maintenance workers have begun using a high-strength cleaning product to wipe down surfaces.

Eriksen added that along with ramping up cleaning efforts, city staff have also placed at least six hand washing and one hand sanitizing station in the downtown area.

“We’re frequently sanitizing those and making sure they stay stocked," she said.

While keeping the area clean is of high priority, Eriksen did say there are also safety ambassadors keeping a close on the area and making sure everyone who stuck around is following the rules.

“We have uniform people out in the street helping people feel more safe and secure," she said.

Eriksen did add staff at the Downtown Tucson Partnership are closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and are ready to institute any necessary changes.

“We’re adjusting everyday because the situation is changing everyday," she said.