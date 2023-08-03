Downtown jazz fest may cause traffic delays Friday afternoon

Downtown commuters may have some extra traffic to deal with on the ride home this Friday

North Fifth Avenue will be closed to cars between East Tenth Street and North Toole Avenue from 3 p.m. until midnight for the Tucson Jazz Festival's Summer Fest.

Walking and bicycle traffic will still be permitted. Businesses, parking garages and parking lots in the immediate area will also stay open.

Motorists may experience traffic delays associated with the event, according to a news release put out by the City of Tucson.

The Summer Fest, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will feature performances by the Young Lions, The Coolers, The Jason Carder Quartet, The Arthur Vint Sextet, with a late-night jazz jam at 10:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 or free for Tucson Jazz Festival members.