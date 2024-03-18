Douglas youth soccer coach arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with player

A 37-year-old Douglas man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

Carlos Tapia was taken into custody on March 14, after Douglas Police received a tip that a local youth soccer coach was having a relationship with a 16-year-old female who played on his team.

Following an investigation, Douglas detectives determined that there was probable cause to arrest Tapia. Early information suggested that Tapia allegedly began his relationship with the girl during the 2023 American Youth Soccer Organization season.

The investigation is ongoing.