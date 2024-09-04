Douglas woman arrested after allegedly running over boyfriend

A Douglas woman was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide on Sunday, Sept. 1, after allegedly running over her boyfriend.

Douglas Police received a phone call at 2 a.m. from 23-year-old Karen Molina, who said she had accidentally run over 37-year-old Alejandro Bernal, according to a news release from Douglas Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found Bernal on the ground in the street. He was transported to Douglas Emergency Department, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives determined that the incident between Bernal and Molina began as a domestic disturbance at a home, which moved outside of the residence. Molina allegedly got into a vehicle and attempted to drive away. Bernal then tried to get into the vehicle as it was moving, at which point he was struck, the news release said.

Molina was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and domestic violence aggravated assault.