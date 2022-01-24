Watch
Douglas teen pleads guilty in terrorism case

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 15:25:33-05

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy suspected of building pipe bombs in his Douglas home will serve at least 18 months in a juvenile prison.

The Sierra Vista Herald reported Monday that the teen pleaded guilty to one count each of promoting terrorism and possession of a prohibited weapon. Prosecutors say a disposition of his case indicates he will go to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.

The boy was arrested in May 2021 after authorities found a pipe bomb and preparation for a second in a back room of his home. He was already on the FBI's radar for terrorism-related social media posts.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

