Douglas Station Border Patrol agents arrest migrant with previous child rape conviction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin says a migrant who was recently arrested was found to have a previous conviction.
Mexican citizen Jose Ruelas-Macias was arrested on Monday after crossing the border illegally, according to Modlin.
Processing of Ruelas-Macias revealed he has a 3rd degree child rape conviction in Washington.
