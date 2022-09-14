Douglas Station Border Patrol agents arrest migrant with previous child rape conviction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin says a migrant who was recently arrested was found to have a previous conviction.

Mexican citizen Jose Ruelas-Macias was arrested on Monday after crossing the border illegally, according to Modlin.

Processing of Ruelas-Macias revealed he has a 3rd degree child rape conviction in Washington.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

