Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas Station agent helps migrant who fell from border wall

Douglas Station agent providing aid
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
Douglas Station agent providing aid
Douglas Station agent providing aid
Posted at 1:33 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 16:33:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An agent from the Douglas Station provided aid to a migrant who fell from the border wall, according to U.S Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

The 24-year-old Salvadoran citizen was hurt after falling so an EMT-certified agent came to the rescue.

The man was then flown to a Tucson hospital and later recovered, says Chief Modlin.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!