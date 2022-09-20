Douglas Station agent helps migrant who fell from border wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An agent from the Douglas Station provided aid to a migrant who fell from the border wall, according to U.S Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

The 24-year-old Salvadoran citizen was hurt after falling so an EMT-certified agent came to the rescue.

Crossing the border illegally is extremely dangerous.



An #EMT certified Douglas Station agent provided aid to an injured Salvadoran citizen after he fell from the border barrier last week. The 24-year-old man was flown to a Tucson hospital and eventually recovered. pic.twitter.com/zNXSh4wNZn — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 20, 2022

The man was then flown to a Tucson hospital and later recovered, says Chief Modlin.

