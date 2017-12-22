Douglas Police find marijuana in the hood of a car after it caught fire

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) Douglas Police say they found packages of marijuana in the hood of a car after it caught fire.

According to a news release from the Douglas Police Department, someone called 911 Thursday morning after seeing a car that appeared to be overheating.

The caller also said it smelled like marijuana. It was seen traveling near 4th Street and G Avenue.

When officers tracked the car down near 9th Street and Pan American Avenue they checked to make sure the driver was safe, and the vehicle caught on fire.

Once police opened the hood they found packages of marijuana in the engine compartment.

The driver was detained for questioning. No word yet on whether or not he or she will face any charges

The Douglas Fire Department also responded.

