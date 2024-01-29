Watch Now
Douglas man sentenced to ten years for sexual exploitation of a minor

35-year-old Victor Mendez was sentenced to ten years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 12:26:20-05

A Douglas man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Douglas Police Department conducted a joint investigation with Homeland Security Investigations Douglas after receiving information from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about apparent child pornography uploaded to a social media platform in June of 2023, according to a news release issued by the Douglas Police Department.

The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Douglas resident Victor Francisco Mendez.

Mendez was indicted through Cochise County Superior Court on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the news release said. He pleaded guilty to one count of exploitation of a minor and two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor on Jan. 23.

Mendez will be on lifetime probation and must register as a sex offender upon his release.

