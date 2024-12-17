Douglas cemetery seeks public assistance following vandalism

The City of Douglas is asking residents who have family members buried at Douglas Calvary Cemetery to help restore the gravesites of their loved ones.

The call comes after an individual was seen removing flowers from all of the gravesites and placing them into piles on Monday, Dec. 16, according to a news release issued by the city.

"This unfortunate act has left a collection of displaced flowers and items, which the City is dedicated to returning to their rightful places," the release said.

It continued that while the City is not responsible for the damages, "Mayor Grijalva has requested the new red, white, and blue flowers be placed in empty vases in the Veterans Section as a tribute to those who have served."

"This meaningful gesture reflects the city's commitment to upholding the dignity of the cemetery and ensuring it remains a place of honor and respect," the release said. "We understand the deep emotional significance these flowers and items hold for families and loved ones paying tribute to our veterans."

The city encouraged the public to contact the cemetery office to identify and retrieve flowers and items for placement back on their respective graves.

Family members can call the office at 1-520-417-7347 or 1-520-940-8210 or email concerns@douglasaz.gov.

