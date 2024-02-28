Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Don't be alarmed: Flight Foundation brings the noise during Tucson training

History in the sky: Heritage Flight training continues
Craig Mills
History in the sky: Heritage Flight training continues
Posted at 1:29 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 15:33:06-05

That's not just thunder you hear rumbling over your head this week.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 3, the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation will be training in the skies above Tucson for its 2024 airshow season.

The Foundation's demonstration teams, consisting of A-10s, F-16s, F-22s, F-35s and civilian warbirds, perform at 50-70 Heritage Flights in the U.S. and abroad during the year.

Expect to hear what Davis-Monthan's social media feeds describe as the "loud sounds of freedom" on and off through the rest of the week and into Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood