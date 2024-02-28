Don't be alarmed: Flight Foundation brings the noise during Tucson training

That's not just thunder you hear rumbling over your head this week.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 3, the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation will be training in the skies above Tucson for its 2024 airshow season.

The Foundation's demonstration teams, consisting of A-10s, F-16s, F-22s, F-35s and civilian warbirds, perform at 50-70 Heritage Flights in the U.S. and abroad during the year.

Expect to hear what Davis-Monthan's social media feeds describe as the "loud sounds of freedom" on and off through the rest of the week and into Sunday.

