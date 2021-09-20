Donations requested for expected Afghan refugees in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is expecting refugees from Afghanistan to settle in the area in the coming months, and a city leader is already asking for help to prepare.

In his weekly newsletter, City Councilmember Steve Kozachik said Arizona is expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 Afghan refugees to be placed in the state, including 300 to 500 in Tucson. Kozachik said Lutheran Social Services and the International Refugee Committee are the primary organizations involved in helping them. The Islamic Center of Tucson is also helping gather donations, translation and looking for housing.

RELATED: Behind the effort to help Afghan refugees feel at home in Tucson

Kozachik is also asking the community for donations for the incoming families. He says they're asking for culturally appropriate clothing, food, hygiene products, sunscreen, and activities for kids. Kozachik says anyone can drop off donations at his Ward 6 office -- 3202 East 1st Street -- between 9 a.m. and noon weekdays.

Kozachik is also anyone who can help with language to email Tucson.Afghan.Community@gmail.com.

"I know Tucson will step towards these refugees, just as we've seen over the past several years with those we housed and helped through the Benedictine and now out at Casa Alitas Welcome Center," he said in his newsletter.

RELATED: UArizona still working to help Afghans escape

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

