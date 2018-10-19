Donations needed at community-based intake centers

TUCSON, Ariz. - Ward Six council member Steve Kozachik says ICE continues to drop migrant families off at community-based intake centers at an alarming rate.

Tucson centers have had to find room and board for over 200 people in the past two days alone.

Kozachik urges the community to make donations for these families. Specifically personal care products like soap, toothbrushes, deodorant, hair products and over the counter medications including Pedialyte, Pepto Bismol and aspirin.

People who wish to donate can drop off donations at the Ward Six office on East First Street.



