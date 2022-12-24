Donating to local non-profit can go towards your tax liability

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As 2022 comes to a close now may be the time when many people start preparing for tax season. By donating your tax liability to a local non-profit you can receive a dollar-for-dollar credit toward your state tax liability.
One local non-profit, the Erik Hite Foundation, that works to support first responders and their families, says they are grateful to those who help with donations and would like to continue their work to help our community.
"87% of all the donations that we get go straight to the program," Nohemy Hite said. "So we only have a small percentage on fundraising and administrative expenses. So be sure that your money gets to work and directly benefiting the families."
For more information on the tax credit, click here.
Denelle Confair is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9. It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, and Twitter.