Donald Trump Jr. coming to Tucson for 'Make America Great Again!' event

Posted at 8:46 AM, Oct 12, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Donald Trump Jr. is holding a rally in Tucson this week as part of President Trump's reelection campaign.

The "Make America Great Again!" event is being held at Port of Tucson (6964 E. Century Park Dr.) on Oct. 14.

This appearance comes shortly after President Trump canceled a rally at Tucson International Airport due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The event begins at noon and doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Attendees can register up to two tickets per mobile number.

For more information, click here.

