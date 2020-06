DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Donald Huish can officially start calling himself the mayor of Douglas.

Huish was sworn in Wednesday evening. He also received a certificate of special Congressional recognition signed by Sen. Martha McSally at the ceremony.

Huish is taking over the office of mayor from Robert Uribe, who ran for re-election but came in third overall.

There was a runoff, mail-in election in May. Huish beat his opponent Robert Moreno by just over 500 votes.