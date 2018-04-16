Domino's unveils pizza delivery 'Hotspots' for those away from home

TUCSON, Ariz. - Domino’s is taking its food delivery service to another level.
The pizza joint has added online ordering for more than 150,000 new delivery “Hotspots” at U.S. parks, beaches, and other destinations that lack a traditional address.
The new option is only for pre-paid online and mobile orders.
To get their customers excited, Domino's tweeted out a teaser displaying coordinates on a map, hoping that'll get their taste buds going.
We have a big announcement tomorrow! Here’s a hint:
(38.624685583929526, -90.18432287583927)
(39.70697904462316, -76.06439933024726)
(36.08205030169928, -115.17278183732614)
(33.757890278528485, -117.77118267791727)
(38.88979908761198, -77.01252259103171)
Do you have any guesses?