Domino's unveils pizza delivery 'Hotspots' for those away from home

TUCSON, Ariz. - Domino’s is taking its food delivery service to another level.

The pizza joint has added online ordering for more than 150,000 new delivery “Hotspots” at U.S. parks, beaches, and other destinations that lack a traditional address.

The new option is only for pre-paid online and mobile orders.

To get their customers excited, Domino's tweeted out a teaser displaying coordinates on a map, hoping that'll get their taste buds going.

We have a big announcement tomorrow! Here’s a hint:

(38.624685583929526, -90.18432287583927)

(39.70697904462316, -76.06439933024726)

(36.08205030169928, -115.17278183732614)

(33.757890278528485, -117.77118267791727)

(38.88979908761198, -77.01252259103171)

Do you have any guesses? — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) April 15, 2018

Here's how it works:

Customers choose which Hotspot location to pick up their order. Build the pizza you're craving at the moment, and then leave instructions for the driver. Domino's will then send text updates to let you know when your order is about ready to show up.

A couple of the 150,000 locations include the famous Las Vegas welcome sign, and while your toes are in the sand at Miami Beach.