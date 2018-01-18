Domestic violence incident prompts police and SWAT to evacuate elderly care facility

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police officers are responding to a domestic violence incident near Valencia Rd. and 12th Ave. Wednesday night.

Officers say a man assaulted his girlfriend at a home near a care facility for elderly people and faces felony assault charges.

Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD says the woman who was assaulted has minor injuries.

Dugan says the man has been seen near the care facility with a gun and has made threats.

SWAT teams are assisting in the evacuation of the care facility.

