TUCSON, Ariz. - An apartment fire on Sunday night has left two people and their dog displaced.

It happened near Pima and Columbus just after 7 p.m.

Tucson Fire say the cause of the fire was a grease fire in the kitchen. A man and a woman were able to safely escape the fire along with their dog. They are displaced and are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

One person was evaluated on scene, but was not taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.