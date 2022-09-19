Dog saved from garage fire on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) says a garage caught fire on N. Palo Dulce Dr. near Grant and Silverbell Roads and was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews received the call on Saturday afternoon regarding the garage in flames but it was contained and prevented from spreading to the home.

WHAT A STOP 🛑 🔥 Saturday afternoon #TucsonFire was dispatched to the 2400 block of N. Palo Dulce for reports of a garage fire at a townhouse. When crews arrived the garage was fully involved, and firefighters worked quickly and efficiently to control the fire 👩‍🚒💨 pic.twitter.com/5VivUtQj6W — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 19, 2022

TFD says a dog was saved and no one else was at the home at the time.