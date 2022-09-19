Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Dog saved from garage fire on west side

Firefighters extinguish garage fire
Tucson Fire Department
Firefighters extinguish garage fire
Firefighters extinguish garage fire
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 19:51:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) says a garage caught fire on N. Palo Dulce Dr. near Grant and Silverbell Roads and was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews received the call on Saturday afternoon regarding the garage in flames but it was contained and prevented from spreading to the home.

TFD says a dog was saved and no one else was at the home at the time.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

WALK WITH US!