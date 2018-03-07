Dog left for dead in a box on Catalina Hwy

TUCSON, Ariz. - Animal Protection Services is investigating a case in which a dog is said to have been left on the side of the road northeast of Tanque Verde Rd. and Bear Canyon Rd.

Buddy, the dog, was found on Sunday, March 4, starving and in a taped up box near Tres Lomas Dr. and Catalina Highway.

Buddy is currently in the care of Little Bit of Love and has received emergency medical care.

Little Bit of Love reports that on Tuesday, the dog took his first two steps since he was found.

If you have any information or recognize this dog, call Pima Animal Care Center at (520)724-5900.