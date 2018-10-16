Dog dies in mobile home fire, no other injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. - A dog is dead after a mobile home fire Tuesday morning.

Rural Metro Fire says it happened at 10 a.m. near Palo Verde and Drexel.

When crews arrived, Rural Metro says they found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. They say they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

No one was home when the fire happened, except for a dog. That dog was found inside the home and did not survive the fire.

Officials say there were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Rural Metro says it appears to be accidental.