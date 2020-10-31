Menu

Dog dies, 2 residents displaced after northwest side house fire

NWF/Twitter
Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch firefighters responded to a fire on the northwest side near Ina Road and I-10 Friday evening.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 30, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch firefighters responded to a fire on the northwest side near Ina Road and I-10 Friday evening.

The fire was contained, but the home had severe fire and smoke damage, according to NWF. One of two family dogs did not survive the fire.

Two residents and the other dog have been displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting the residents.

No further details were immediately released.

