Dog dies, 2 residents displaced after northwest side house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch firefighters responded to a fire on the northwest side near Ina Road and I-10 Friday evening.

The fire was contained, but the home had severe fire and smoke damage, according to NWF. One of two family dogs did not survive the fire.

Two residents and the other dog have been displaced due to the fire.

The Red Cross will be assisting the residents.

House fire near Camino de la Cruz and Calle Jocobo. Northwest Fire and @GRFDAZ firefighters are working to extinguish. Heavy traffic restrictions in the area. More info to come as available. pic.twitter.com/zknalLm3pj — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) October 30, 2020

No further details were immediately released.