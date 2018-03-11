Diversity and culture highlighted at the Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The first day of the Tucson Festival of Books was packed with families.

One mother brought her two young children out to the festival for the third year and says her kids have more access to a variety of books.

She says it gives them the opportunity to find reading materials that are relevant to their lives.

"I think there needs to be more cultural books, more diverse books. My stepson is actually mixed so it's nice to start seeing more and more books that are combining cultures."

According to a study done by the University of Wisconsin, African Americans accounted for 22% of children's books characters in 2016.

The study shows the numbers have been steadily increasing over the years, but it has not been by much.

"When I was a kid, it was important for me, if I saw a kid in a book that looked like me, I think I was able to connect with that a little more."

The festival will open for its final day on Sunday from 9:30am -5:30pm.