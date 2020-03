TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking people to avoid the area of Old Sabino Canyon Rd. and Sabino Canyon Rd. near St. Alban's Episcopal Church.

One suspect is in custody after a disturbance call was made about an individual throwing rocks at cars.

When Deputies arrived, the suspect was armed with a knife.

At least one shot was fired by a deputy while in pursuit of the suspect, according to PCSD.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.