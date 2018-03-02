Disturbance at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Yuma leads to lockdown, 600 involved

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona State Prison Complex - Yuma is under lockdown Thursday night after inmates threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and other property, and broke into the prison health unit.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 600 inmates were involved.

Officials say inmates in the medium-custody Cheyenne Unit attacked prison personnel around 6:45 p.m. All employees are safe and accounted for.

The disturbance was under control around 9 p.m. with help from the San Luis Police and Yuma County Sheriff's Department.

The Department of Corrections will investigate the disturbance and seek additional criminal charges for involved inmates.

