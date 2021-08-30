'Disney On Ice' returns to Tucson Oct. 14-17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mickey and friends are making a stop in Tucson this Fall!

The Tucson Convention Center is hosting "Disney on Ice presents Dream Big" Oct. 14-17, 2021.

The Disney-themed figure-skating event features a wide-ranging cast of characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 31.

"Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella," said the event's description.

COVID-19 safety guidelines are subject to change. To follow the latest policies, visit the TCC's website.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

