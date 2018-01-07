Discussion of change in the hands-free ordinance next week

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Tucson City Council is considering a change in the hands-free ordinance next week.

The ban on cellphone use while driving went into effect in May. Right now, violating the law is a secondary offense.

Council member Steve Kozachik wants to make it easier for police to cite you for using your phone while on the road.

"Oro Valley and the county already have this as a primary offense, so regionally we're the outlier," Kozachik said. "This would make it a consistent rule as a primary offense for the Pima County region. Hopefully, the state follows suit son afterward."

Tucson police told KGUN9 that officers issued 140 citations from May to the end of 2017.

Kozachik says the statistic shows the current ordinance is ineffective.