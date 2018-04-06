TUCSON, Ariz. - Free training on special education and voting rights will be held next week in Tucson. The sessions will be held on April 12th at the Sheraton Tucson Hotel and Suites on Grant Road.

"From Soup to Nuts: A Comprehensive Discussion of How to Navigate IDEA and Section 504" will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.. To register for the event click here. The session focuses on the how each law works and how you can use them to improve your child's education plan. Another session will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., click here to register.

"Understanding Voting Rights" will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.. This will discuss how persons with disabilities can register to vote and polling places. Click here to register for the session.

The Arizona Center for Disability Law is a non-profit group that works with people with a range of physical, mental, psychiatric, sensory and cognitive disabilities. For more information about the event and the ACDL click here.