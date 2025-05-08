Watch Now
Diocese of Tucson's Most Rev. Kicanas issues statement on new pope

The Diocese will hold Mass at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Sunday, May 18 at 10 a.m.
KGUN
<b>Apostolic Administrator</b><br/>Diocese of Tucson
In response to Pope Leo XIV being chosen as the new Pope, Most Reverend Gerald Kicanas of the Diocese of Tucson issued the following statement:

It is a joy for all of us in the Diocese of Tucson that the Cardinals gathered in conclave, through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, have selected Pope Leo XIV.

I do know our new Holy Father and have met him. I have every confidence that he will be what the Cardinals sought as qualities needed in our next Pope, that he would be a builder of bridges, a true shepherd, a master of humanity, and the face of a Samaritan Church, a serving Church toward all.

