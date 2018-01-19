Dillinger Days happening this weekend at Hotel Congress

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - You can take a trip back in time to the 1930's this weekend at Hotel Congress for the annual Dillinger Day celebration downtown.

The two-day spectacle is to honor the caputre of america's most notorious outlaw, Public Enemy No. 1, John Dillinger.

You can experience the re-enactment of when Dillinger was arrested by Tucson law enforcement.

Friday at 7 p.m., the event starts off with a recreation of Dillinger's speakeasy, complete with whiskey sampling, food, and entertainment

On Saturday, the fun begins with the whole family at 9 a.m., which includes a reenactment and more live entertainment in and outside of Hotel Congress. If you'd like to see the entire weekend schedule, head over to hotelcongress.com.