Dillinger Days happening this weekend at Hotel Congress

Matt Sterner
8:18 AM, Jan 19, 2018

You can take a trip back in time to the 1930's this weekend at Hotel Congress for the annual 'Dillinger Days' in downtown.

KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - You can take a trip back in time to the 1930's this weekend at Hotel Congress for the annual Dillinger Day celebration downtown.

The two-day spectacle is to honor the caputre of america's most notorious outlaw, Public Enemy No. 1, John Dillinger.

You can experience the re-enactment of when Dillinger was arrested by Tucson law enforcement.

Friday at 7 p.m., the event starts off with a recreation of  Dillinger's speakeasy, complete with whiskey sampling, food, and entertainment

On Saturday, the fun begins with the whole family at 9 a.m., which includes a reenactment and more live entertainment in and outside of Hotel Congress. If you'd like to see the entire weekend schedule, head over to hotelcongress.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top