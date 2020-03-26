Diaper Bank launching cloth diaper webinar, educating on alternate diaper options during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Many are buying what they can, but low-income families are having an even harder time being able to find and afford supplies. Therefore in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is launching cloth diaper webinars for those who are now considering reusable alternatives.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak it is exacerbated these situations, especially for families who are already struggling. You know, that they may be have a hard time finding the products on the shelves,” said Leslie Pike the Diaper Bank’s programs and volunteerism manager.

Pike said despite the pandemic, year round low-income families struggle to buy products in bulk, so they result to buying the smaller quantity packages. But now, with household paper products flying off of shelves, those smaller, cheaper items are becoming harder to find.

“Especially last week, we noticed an uptick in phone calls that we were receiving from families that were worried because they didn't know if the products that they needed would be on the shelves,” said Pike.

The Diaper Bank has provided cloth kits to families for more than a year now. Low-income families are eligible to receive these kits for free. And though cloth diapering isn't for everyone, Pike said, the Diaper Bank providing this option now may help those in need and those looking for alternatives.

“One of the main things that we understand is necessary is to provide good education about what cloth kits are, how to take care of them, how to use them. We know that it will help families save money, if its something that they can work with,” said Pike.

The first online workshop is Friday, March 27 at 2 P.M. To register and to stay informed of future workshops, click here.

"We have been so fortunate to have so many donors and so many volunteers who have stepped up and supported us over the 25 years that we've been in this community. On behalf of all of us, our board, our staff, we are so grateful for community support and we hope you know we are still up and running and we still need your support,” said Pike.

The Diaper Bank is continuing emergency distribution of disposable diapers for babies and adults and menstrual products, while implementing additional health and safety precautions.