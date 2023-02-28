Diamondback Shooting Sports holds self-defense class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Diamondback Shooting Sports held a self-defense class for women on Saturday.

Money raised from the class will benefit the Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse.

"Ultimately, the goal is to avoid any problems in the first place and that's why the big focus of this is recognizing potential attackers, recognizing what they call the interview process, how a bad guy would select his victim and sidestepping, all of that," explained Roan Grimm, who was leading the class.

Grimm says it's important to be able to defend yourself, only if you have to.

He stated how self-defense should be a last resort if de-escalating the situation or running away fails.