Diamond ring donated to Salvation Army red kettle at Sahuarita Walmart

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army received a surprising donation in one of its red kettles at a Walmart in Sahuarita last week.

A diamond ring was found in one of the buckets while volunteers were going through the day's collection count.

"Then in the night we go pick up the kettles. We have people that help us count the money and one of my volunteers shows me the ring. So, you know, I got very excited because it looks like a diamond," said Esther Corrales with Salvation Army Green Valley.

Corrales says the ring will be appraised next week and the money will go to Salvation Army services in the area.