Diamond Children’s receives major donation from Hyundai Hope on Wheels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hyundai Hope on Wheels has announced they have awarded the Banner Health Foundation a $100,000 Imagine Grant to enhance the well-being of pediatric oncology patients and their families at Banner Health’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

The foundations says funds will support a variety of initiatives designed to meet their physical, psychological, and social needs.

These needs including hosting a survivorship event, purchasing video game consoles for patient rooms, and enhancing the décor of the children’s oncology unit.

