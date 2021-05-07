Watch
Dewey resident accused of trying to kill man at golf course

Posted at 6:27 AM, May 07, 2021
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Prescott Valley say a suspect has been arrested in an attack at a golf course in Dewey.

They say officers responded to a report of a man down at the Quailwood Greens Golf Course at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say there was an argument between 51-year-old Clint Hughes and the 47-year-old victim from Prescott Valley. Hughes reportedly drove his pickup truck into the man and stabbed him in the face with a knife. Police say Hughes fled, but turned himself in a short time later.

The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police say Hughes is jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

