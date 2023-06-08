Developers of Mosaic Quarter sports and entertainment hub seek feedback

In the video layer: Previous coverage of Mosaic Quarter (2022)

Mosaic Quarter, a 90-acre sports and entertainment development that will serve as an addition to the Kino Sports Complex on East Ajo Way, is seeking feedback from the community.

A survey asking residents about which activities they would like to see offered at Mosaic has been posted to the project’s website, mosaicquarter.com/opinion-survey.

With more than 1 million square feet of facilities and amenities being planned, the Mosaic Quarter is a public-private partnership with Pima County that, when all is said and done, will include an iceplex; a field house with interchangeable surfaces for basketball, soccer, football and pickleball; a field house with multisport capabilities and an outdoor pavilion with 10 restaurants and additional entertainment options.

The project will create an estimated 46,000 jobs and bring in $7 billion in economic development activity, according to press materials.

Visit mosaicquarter.com for more information.