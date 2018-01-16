Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US

Associated Press
10:44 AM, Jan 16, 2018
Gorge Garcia, a 39-year-old landscaper and father of two who has lived in the United States for 30 years, said a painful goodbye to his family at the Detroit Metro Airport early Monday, January 15, 2018 morning. Garcia was deported, after having lived in the United States since he was a child, when his family came as undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Ronquillo, Ina
WXYZ

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit man who had lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years has been deported to Mexico.

Jorge Garcia came to the U.S. with his family when he was 10 years old and has long sought legal status. The 39-year-old landscaper was deported on Monday and can't return to the U.S. for a decade.

Garcia learned he'd been scheduled to be deported in November as part of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

Immigrant advocates say deporting people like Garcia separates families.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls said in an email Tuesday he was looking into the matter.

 

