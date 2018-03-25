Detectives investigating midtown homicide, suspect in custody

Joey Greaber
7:09 AM, Mar 25, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred near Ft. Lowell and Country Club at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD, the suspect is in his early 20's is custody. 

Dugan says that the incident is domestic violence related.

More information is expected to be available soon.

