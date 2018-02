TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened near E. Monte Vista Dr. near N. Flanwill Blvd. early Tuesday morning.

According to TPD, officers located a man in the roadway with obvious head trauma. After paramedics attempted to render aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 29-year-old Mark Garity.

An autopsy revealed that the trauma Garity received was from a gunshot. No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.