Detectives investigating deadly shooting

Tucson Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly domestic violence related shooting.

Detectives say it happened at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of East Old Spanish Trail.

Sergeant Pete Dugan said the shooting involved a married couple in their early 20's.

Dugan said a fight between the two happened early Wednesday evening. The wife allegedly shot her husband. She called 911 to report the incident and was cooperative with police.

