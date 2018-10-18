Detectives investigating deadly shooting

Tucson Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly domestic violence related shooting.

Detectives say it happened at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of East Old Spanish Trail.

Sergeant Pete Dugan said the shooting involved a married couple in their early 20's. 

Dugan said a fight between the two happened early Wednesday evening. The wife allegedly shot her husband. She called 911 to report the incident and was cooperative with police.

This is a developing story.

 

