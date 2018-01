TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Sahuarita Police responded to reports of a burglary in the 17200 block of South Camino Cartagena Saturday.

After an investigation, SPD identified 20-year-old Jacob Kump as the suspect.

Detectives later served a search warrant at the suspect's home which resulted in the collection of multiple items.

Kump was booked into Pima County Jail for third-degree burglary.