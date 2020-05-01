Destinations Career Academy offers high school students free virtual summer camps

TUCSON, Ariz. - As students across the state finishing up their school year inside of their homes, whether or not summer camps will actually be happening this year is still up in the air.

This year, The Destinations Career Academy is offering free virtual summer camps for high school students across Arizona.

Shaun Mcaulmont, the president of career learning solutions at K-12 told KGUN9 offering online summer camps has been a goal for some time now, adding this was the perfect time to roll out the opportunity.

“That’s a long time that students are out of school without learning or different kinds of experiences to engage them," he said.

The virtual summer camps will range in topics, offering students different career paths they can learn about.

“Students can learn coding, programming, game design. Learn some different career paths like healthcare and IT fields," said Mcaulmont.

The virtual summer camps are free for any high school student in Arizona. If you'd like to sign your student up, you can do so here.