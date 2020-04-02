Desert Museum offering free Zoom classes for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. — Scientists and educators with the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum are helping kids get in touch with the outdoors while they're cooped up inside.

The live education program use Zoom School, and are on a variety of subject including nocturnal animals and wildlife yoga.

Classes are half an hour, open to all ages and free for anyone who registers on the Desert Museum website, though donations are encouraged. The classes are also limited to 300 participants.

Click here for more information, or to register.

The Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum is closed to the public until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.