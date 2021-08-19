Deputies seek suspects in Drexel Heights armed robbery

Three weeks after a woman was robbed at gunpoint outside her home in Drexel Heights, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help.

According to a news release from PCSD, it happened at a home near the intersection of Drexel Road and Cardinal Avenue on Tuesday, July 27. A woman was walking to her front door when two men robbed her at gunpoint. PCSD says the men took money and credit cards from the woman and ran off, heading west.

Police say the two men are described as Hispanic males in their 20s wearing black clothing. They were seen driving a silver Cadillac CTS with a sun roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can anonymously report a tip with the potential for a reward by calling or texting 88-CRIME (520-822-7643).

